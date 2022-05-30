Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £417.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.51. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 2.39 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

