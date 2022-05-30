Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.04) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.66) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,667.31 ($46.15).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,993 ($37.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.10. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 2,250 ($28.31) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($68.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,967.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,662.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

