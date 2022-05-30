Berry Data Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $314,227.20 and approximately $23,909.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,874.78 or 0.39179281 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00484654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

