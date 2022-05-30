Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 197.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,632.87 or 0.63872511 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00474669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.