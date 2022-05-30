Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Boosted by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after buying an additional 157,145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

