BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $8,548.22 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00657249 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.