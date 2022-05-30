Bitcoin Confidential Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $47,475.71 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00155629 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

