Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,094,388 shares valued at $66,464,520. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

