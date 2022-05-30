bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to announce $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $12.43 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $7.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $13.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $39.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.61 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $175.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

