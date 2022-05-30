Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 766.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.50.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.11. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

