Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Booking were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Booking by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,933. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,194.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,279.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.