Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.