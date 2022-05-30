BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.91) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 179.83. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.