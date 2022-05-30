Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 24,240 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $450.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

