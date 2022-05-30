Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.21% of JOYY worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $40.11 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.59%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

