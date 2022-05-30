Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after buying an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 97.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth approximately $15,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

