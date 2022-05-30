Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 87,595 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,595 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.84 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

