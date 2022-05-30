Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

