British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.80. 83,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

