British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.