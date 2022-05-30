Brokerages Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 501,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,200. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 85,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 3,794.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.