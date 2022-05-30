Brokerages Anticipate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post $668.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.20 million to $675.40 million. F5 posted sales of $651.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,384 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in F5 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 26.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 9,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.