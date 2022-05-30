Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.71. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

