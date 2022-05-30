Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.77. 10,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $214.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

