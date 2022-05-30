Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.76. PepsiCo also reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.77. The company had a trading volume of 458,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,581. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

