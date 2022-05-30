Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 17,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

