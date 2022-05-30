Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) will post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 17,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

