Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51. Cigna posted earnings of $5.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $22.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 60,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average is $236.06. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.