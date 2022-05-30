Brokerages Expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report $346.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.59 million to $448.47 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

