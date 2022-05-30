Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 202,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 301,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

