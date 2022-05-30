Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $42.40

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. 25,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,189. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.