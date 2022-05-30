Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) PT at $25.14

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $24,704,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

