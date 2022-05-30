Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price at $35.67

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.