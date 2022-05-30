Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $18.72

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.