Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT at $3.40

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.66) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

