Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $57.90

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.