Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $50.45

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 365,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

