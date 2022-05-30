Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

