BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.92.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO traded up C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 108,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,105. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$99.86.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 11.9305514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.