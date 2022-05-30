Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.83) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.11) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$9.56 during midday trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

