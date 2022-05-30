CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

