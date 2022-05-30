Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Down 43.1% in May

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 952,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.