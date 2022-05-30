California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458,614 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for about 13.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 13.47% of California Resources worth $462,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 37.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.72. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

