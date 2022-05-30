Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 10.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.46% of Cameco worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 361,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

