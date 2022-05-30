Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beeks Trading (LON:BKS)

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Trading (LON:BKSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £103.02 million and a P/E ratio of 92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. Beeks Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.60.

Beeks Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

