Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.74. 336,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,795. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$30.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.41.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. Analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

