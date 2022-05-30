Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 30th (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 30th. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,028,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,780,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

