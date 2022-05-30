Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 1.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,961. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.