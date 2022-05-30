Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $925.70 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion and approximately $925.70 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00088080 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00268745 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,820,262,544 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

