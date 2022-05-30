CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.09. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.