Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after buying an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after buying an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

